Gillian Rightford Steps in as Interim Executive Director of ACA

Gillian Rightford, a seasoned professional with a rich background in marketing, strategy, advertising, and leadership, has been announced as the interim executive director of the Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA). The appointment comes in the wake of Mathe Okaba's departure from the role last December.

A Grateful Farewell to Mathe Okaba

Okaba's tenure at the helm of the ACA spanned half a decade, during which she made significant contributions to the organization. Sharleen James, the deputy chairperson of the ACA, acknowledged Okaba's service with deep gratitude. The organization has expressed confidence that the transition period will be seamless, thanks to the leadership and expertise of Rightford.

Gillian Rightford: A Rich Professional Background

Rightford's professional trajectory is marked by significant roles and accomplishments in the field of communication and advertising. She has served as a shareholder and group managing director at two globally aligned agencies, providing her with a unique cross-sectional industry experience. In addition, she has worked as a consultant on marketing strategy, assisting businesses in navigating the intricacies of the market dynamics.

Adtherapy: Rightford's Signature Venture

One of Rightford's notable achievements is the founding of Adtherapy, a consultancy firm aimed at improving Return On Investment (ROI) through strategic and creative enhancements, process streamlining, and team alignment. Her leadership at Adtherapy is testament to her ability to innovate and adapt, skills that will undoubtedly serve her well in her new role at the ACA.

A Vision for the ACA

The ACA's mission is to promote a trusted, inclusive, and measurable communications profession. With Rightford at its helm, the organization is poised to continue its work towards this vision, leveraging her wealth of experience and leadership prowess.