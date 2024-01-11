Georgia Harrison Joins ‘Love Island All Stars’ Amid Ex’s Prison Release

Reality star and women’s rights advocate, Georgia Harrison, is ready to embark on a new journey, joining the cast of ‘Love Island All Stars’ in Cape Town, South Africa. This event coincides with the release of her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Bear, who is set to exit prison two days after Harrison’s villa entry. Bear, a former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ contestant, served 11 months of a 21-month sentence for voyeurism and distributing images without consent.

A Notorious Case

The case that led to Bear’s imprisonment involved the sharing of intimate CCTV footage with Harrison on OnlyFans, recorded without her knowledge or consent. The 29-year-old Harrison expressed her indifference towards Bear’s release, citing her confidence in the justice system and the restraining orders in place. She emphasized her focus on her own journey and the refreshing break she anticipates on ‘Love Island All Stars’.

Harrison’s Advocacy and Legal Reforms

Post victimization, Harrison has been a fervent advocate for legal reforms. She successfully lobbied for changes to the online safety bill, easing the prosecution of the misuse of intimate images. Inspired by her advocacy work, she has even considered a political career. Her campaign resulted in a High Court ruling that ordered Bear to pay her a significant sum for damages.

Forward Looking

As she prepares to join ‘Love Island All Stars’, Harrison looks forward to a respite from her advocacy work and intends to approach the experience with a fresh perspective on dating and relationships. Conscious of her role as a role model for young women, she plans to maintain a PG experience in the villa. The show will feature other former contestants, such as Chris Taylor and Demi Jones, who believe their past experiences have better prepared them to find love on the show.