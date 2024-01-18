From Law to Design: Kristen McClarty's Unique Eco-Printing Journey

In the heart of Cape Town, an entrepreneur is carving her niche in the world of fabric design. Kristen McClarty, a former corporate lawyer, is making waves with her unique eco-printing method. She is not only transforming the textile industry but also redefining what it means to be an artist in today's world.

Inyoni: An Eco-Printed Fabric Brand

Kristen's brand, Inyoni, which translates to 'bird' in isiZulu, is a reflection of her rural upbringing in KwaZulu-Natal where she learned to sew and identify local plants. It's a tribute to her roots and an embodiment of her passion for surface design. Her eco-printing technique relies solely on the natural pigments of foliage found on Table Mountain, completely forgoing inks, dyes, or chemicals. The result? Hand-produced, authentic fabric designs that are not only fascinating but also eco-friendly.

Art Meets Science: The Eco-Printing Process

However, Kristen's journey to master this unique printing method was not a straightforward one. The science behind eco-printing is still experimental and not widely documented. This meant that Kristen had to rely on her intuition, creativity, and countless 'eureka moments' during her exploration of the technique. It's a process that beautifully merges art with science, resulting in wearable and usable art that captures memories and the essence of her surroundings.

A New Path: From Corporate Law to Fabric Design

After a significant 13-year career in corporate law, Kristen made a bold career change, choosing to embrace her passion for surface design. Despite her non-traditional background and lack of formal art school or design team experience, Kristen has successfully established herself in the industry. Her approach to fabric design is gaining recognition for its simplicity, durability, and authenticity, demonstrating that it's never too late to follow your passion and make a meaningful impact.