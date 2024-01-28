Free State's Apple Farming Set to Revolutionize Province's Economy

The Free State's decidious fruit industry, particularly the apple farming sector, is set to revolutionize the province's economic canvas. This comes in the wake of the Department of Agriculture's decision to prioritize this sector. Underpinning this strategic shift is a substantial financial injection of 10 million rand into the Remmoho Investment in Agriculture project.

Boosting Economic Prospects

The hefty investment is earmarked to propel the growth of the Bethlehem-based farm, with an annual turnover projection exceeding R50 million. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the province's agricultural sector, signaling a new era of economic prosperity. At full capacity, the establishment of an apple hub is expected to yield up to 180,000 tons of apples annually.

Expanding Infrastructure

Pitso Sekhoto, a local apple producer, has unveiled plans to expand a dam to support the cultivation of apples on a sprawling 100 hectares of land. The water rights necessary for this ambitious undertaking have been secured, laying a solid foundation for what promises to be a transformative venture.

Addressing Juice Concentrate Shortage

The strategic vision extends beyond mere cultivation. The initiative aims to tap into the agro-processing sector, with a particular focus on addressing the nation's juice concentrate deficit. The goal is to ensure that a substantial 15 to 20 percent of the juice concentrate consumed in the country is produced locally. This endeavor forms part of a broader objective to encompass the entire apple value chain within the region, from cultivation to processing, thereby creating a sustainable, self-reliant agricultural economy.