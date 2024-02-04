Free State to Host Second Investment Conference Amid Rising Unemployment

In a significant move, the Free State Premier, Mxolisi Dukwana, announced the second Free State Investment Conference. Scheduled for February 27, 2024, at the Centenary Complex of the University of the Free State, the conference aims to bolster the government's plan to stimulate economic growth by attracting investments. The timing of the announcement is crucial, given the province's spike in unemployment due to economic downturns in key sectors like mining, manufacturing, and construction.

The Free State Investment Conference is envisioned as a platform to deliberate on solutions for the region's escalating unemployment rate. It also aims to build on strategies developed during the first Investment Conference in October 2019. The unemployment rate in the province had surged to 38.5% in the third quarter of 2023. The conference's theme, 'Harnessing Partnerships and Stimulating Growth and Development Through Investments', underscores the province's commitment to reversing this trend.

Collaboration for Growth

The conference will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including government officials, businesses, academia, entrepreneurs, both local and international investors, experts, and others. This interactive program is designed to facilitate discussions on investment opportunities in the Free State, explore emerging economic trends, and identify solutions to investment challenges.

The Free State Investment Conference will also serve to promote the province as a preferred investment location. The event will highlight strategic investment opportunities, primarily focusing on sectors such as energy, mining and gas extraction, infrastructure, transport and logistics, and tourism.