South Africa

Four Missing Following Heavy Rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:48 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Four Missing Following Heavy Rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

On Saturday evening, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, witnessed heavy rainfall that led to unforeseen consequences. Four individuals were reported missing, an unsettling event that has sent ripples through the region’s community. Among the missing, two are from Tongaat, while the remaining two vanished after attempting to cross rivers in Groutville and Maphumulo.

Rains Impact Local Businesses and Infrastructure

The torrential downpour did not just disrupt the lives of individuals. Businesses, notably some stores at the Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga, also fell victim to the weather’s wrath. The mall, a bustling center of activity on a typical day, experienced significant impact following the rainfall.

Furthermore, the areas of Umhlanga and Verulam saw their infrastructure take a serious hit. Sinkholes emerged, walls collapsed, and roads were rendered unfit for use, significantly disrupting daily life and commerce in the region.

Emergency Services Step In

As the situation deteriorated, emergency services sprung into action. IPSS Medical Rescue, among other organizations, has been deeply involved in managing the crisis and mitigating the damage caused by the heavy rainfall. Their efforts are pivotal in ensuring the safety of the citizens and restoring a sense of normalcy in the affected areas.

South Africa Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

