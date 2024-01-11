Four Key Trends Predicted to Shape the 2024 Data Market

As the digital landscape continues to expand, so does the significance of data management. In the wake of 2023, a year marked by profound influences from AI and escalating cybercrime, the spotlight is now on the data market trends set to shape 2024. Sithabile Technology Services, a vanguard in the realms of data and cloud management, has identified four key trends predicted to hold sway in the coming year.

Surge in South African Data Centers

First on the horizon is the anticipated increase in data centers in South Africa. Companies are increasingly moving servers to third-party centers or opting for cloud solutions, driven by cost and power considerations. Johannesburg and Cape Town are emerging as coveted locations for data centers. This growth is expected to be further bolstered by the establishment of a new international submarine cable, ensuring efficient data traffic and connectivity.

The Rise of Unstructured Data Management

The second trend is the focus on unstructured data management. Organizations are beginning to grasp the importance of managing data that resides outside official databases – in emails, shared drives, and the like. This shift is necessary to mitigate compliance and security risks, as well as to leverage AI opportunities more effectively.

Emergence of Data Processing Units

Thirdly, the emergence and adoption of Data Processing Units (DPUs) is set to make a significant impact. Tech giants like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Amazon are already developing these specialized chips to handle data tasks efficiently. This advancement is poised to benefit a wide range of companies indirectly, signaling a major shift in data processing.

Breakthrough in Storage Capabilities

Finally, the advent of Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) technology is expected to revolutionize magnetic hard drives. This ground-breaking technology aims to drastically increase storage capabilities, with the potential to reach 40 to 50 terabyte capacities. This leap forward in storage technology signifies a significant stride in the evolution of the data market.

In conclusion, the data market is set for a transformative year. The anticipated trends suggest a continued evolution, with an increasing focus on infrastructure expansion, unstructured data management, specialized processing hardware, and storage technology advancements. The journey through 2024 promises to be an enlightening expedition into the future of the data market.