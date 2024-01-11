en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Africa

Four Key Trends Predicted to Shape the 2024 Data Market

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:39 am EST
Four Key Trends Predicted to Shape the 2024 Data Market

As the digital landscape continues to expand, so does the significance of data management. In the wake of 2023, a year marked by profound influences from AI and escalating cybercrime, the spotlight is now on the data market trends set to shape 2024. Sithabile Technology Services, a vanguard in the realms of data and cloud management, has identified four key trends predicted to hold sway in the coming year.

Surge in South African Data Centers

First on the horizon is the anticipated increase in data centers in South Africa. Companies are increasingly moving servers to third-party centers or opting for cloud solutions, driven by cost and power considerations. Johannesburg and Cape Town are emerging as coveted locations for data centers. This growth is expected to be further bolstered by the establishment of a new international submarine cable, ensuring efficient data traffic and connectivity.

The Rise of Unstructured Data Management

The second trend is the focus on unstructured data management. Organizations are beginning to grasp the importance of managing data that resides outside official databases – in emails, shared drives, and the like. This shift is necessary to mitigate compliance and security risks, as well as to leverage AI opportunities more effectively.

Emergence of Data Processing Units

Thirdly, the emergence and adoption of Data Processing Units (DPUs) is set to make a significant impact. Tech giants like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Amazon are already developing these specialized chips to handle data tasks efficiently. This advancement is poised to benefit a wide range of companies indirectly, signaling a major shift in data processing.

Breakthrough in Storage Capabilities

Finally, the advent of Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) technology is expected to revolutionize magnetic hard drives. This ground-breaking technology aims to drastically increase storage capabilities, with the potential to reach 40 to 50 terabyte capacities. This leap forward in storage technology signifies a significant stride in the evolution of the data market.

In conclusion, the data market is set for a transformative year. The anticipated trends suggest a continued evolution, with an increasing focus on infrastructure expansion, unstructured data management, specialized processing hardware, and storage technology advancements. The journey through 2024 promises to be an enlightening expedition into the future of the data market.

0
South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

South Africa

See more
10 mins ago
Pick n Pay Announces Significant Leadership Restructuring Amid Losses
South African supermarket chain, Pick n Pay, has announced a sweeping reorganization of its senior leadership, a move seen as a crucial step to commence the company’s recovery strategy for its core supermarket business. This follows the company’s worrisome report of its first-ever loss, pushing the retail giant to introduce a new retail executive role
Pick n Pay Announces Significant Leadership Restructuring Amid Losses
Mbombela Stadium Nears Full Capacity at ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration
22 mins ago
Mbombela Stadium Nears Full Capacity at ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration
Soul Brothers' Scelo Ndlela Laid to Rest: A Final Farewell to A Music Legend
25 mins ago
Soul Brothers' Scelo Ndlela Laid to Rest: A Final Farewell to A Music Legend
ANC Officials' Striking Entrance Echoes Amid Political Uncertainty
17 mins ago
ANC Officials' Striking Entrance Echoes Amid Political Uncertainty
ANC Supporters Denounce Zuma's Legacy with Symbolic Coffin Protest
19 mins ago
ANC Supporters Denounce Zuma's Legacy with Symbolic Coffin Protest
ANC's Commitments and Goals Highlighted in Ramaphosa's Speech
20 mins ago
ANC's Commitments and Goals Highlighted in Ramaphosa's Speech
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
2 mins
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
2 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
3 mins
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
3 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
9 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
11 mins
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
12 mins
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
15 mins
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
15 mins
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
17 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app