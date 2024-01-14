en English
Business

Former Gupta Associate Slapped with R2.6 Billion Tax Bill Amid Ongoing Corruption Scandals

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
South Africa’s corruption scandals, often referred to as ‘state capture,’ continue to echo as Salim Essa, a former associate of the notorious Gupta family, has been served with a staggering tax bill of R2.6 billion. This substantial amount is a direct consequence of Essa’s involvement in numerous illicit transactions with state entities.

Essa’s Corrupt Deals

One of the notable transactions under scrutiny involved a locomotive procurement agreement between China South Rail and Transnet, a state-owned transportation company. Essa’s role was to facilitate this deal, illustrating his reach and influence within the corridors of power.

Further adding to his list of questionable dealings, Essa’s consultancy services provided by Regiments Capital are also under investigation. The tainted partnership between Transnet and renowned global consulting firm McKinsey & Company, where Essa played a significant role, is another deal that has raised eyebrows.

A Deadline Looms

Salim Essa has been given until the 13th of February to settle this colossal tax liability. The South African Revenue Service (SARS) sent the tax bill, which serves as a clear indication of the government’s ongoing efforts to clamp down on corruption.

State Capture

The Gupta family and their associates, including Essa, have been implicated in many corruption scandals in South Africa. The term ‘state capture’ has been widely used to describe the scenario where the Gupta family and their associates manipulated government decisions and contracts for their personal gain. This tax claim against Essa is a part of the continuous effort to hold accountable those involved in these corrupt activities, which have left a deep scar on the South African economy and its people.

Business South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

