Fall Back in Love with Your Home: Strategic Renovations for Boosting Property Value

In a bid to rekindle homeowners' love for their properties, Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, is advocating for small home improvement projects.

Advertisment

These initiatives, which include decluttering, reorganizing, and redecorating, aim to help homeowners rediscover the potential of their homes before considering a move to larger spaces.

Rediscovering Home Sweet Home

Goslett's advice comes as many homeowners grapple with the desire for more space. He suggests focusing on updates that enable homeowners to engage in activities they enjoy within their current homes. This approach not only breathes new life into familiar spaces but also potentially saves homeowners from the financial and emotional turmoil associated with moving.

Advertisment

Yael Geffen, CEO of Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty, echoes Goslett's sentiments. However, she warns against certain renovations that could negatively impact a home's value. These include adding a pool or converting a garage into living space.

Strategic Renovations: The Key to Boosting Home Value

Home-Dzine recommends several home improvement projects that pay off in the long run. These include kitchen remodels, bathroom additions or upgrades, building a deck or patio, and painting.

Advertisment

Kitchen remodels, for instance, can significantly increase a home's value. Modernizing cabinets, countertops, and appliances can transform the kitchen into a contemporary and functional space. Similarly, updating bathrooms can make a home more appealing to potential buyers.

Building a deck or patio extends living spaces outdoors, providing an ideal spot for relaxation and entertainment. Lastly, a fresh coat of paint can dramatically alter a home's appearance, making it feel new and refreshed.

Choosing the Right Renovations

Advertisment

When considering renovations, homeowners should prioritize projects that cater to their lifestyle needs and preferences. For instance, families might opt for a playroom or home office, while empty nesters may prefer a luxurious master suite or outdoor living area.

Regardless of the chosen project, it is crucial to work with reliable professionals to ensure quality results. Homeowners should research local contractors, read reviews, and request references before hiring.

Moreover, homeowners should consider the long-term implications of their renovations. While some projects may seem appealing, they could potentially deter future buyers or decrease the home's resale value.

Advertisment

Ultimately, the goal is to create a home that is both comfortable and functional, reflecting the homeowner's unique style and personality.

By investing in strategic home improvement projects, homeowners can fall back in love with their properties, transforming them into spaces they are proud to call 'home sweet home.'

As Adrian Goslett advocates for small home improvement projects to help homeowners rediscover their properties' potential, his advice resonates with many. Focusing on updates that enable homeowners to engage in activities they enjoy within their current homes can potentially save them from the financial and emotional turmoil associated with moving.

Strategic renovations such as kitchen remodels, bathroom additions or upgrades, building a deck or patio, and painting, as recommended by Home-Dzine, can significantly increase a home's value and make it more appealing to potential buyers. However, homeowners should prioritize projects that cater to their lifestyle needs and preferences, working with reliable professionals to ensure quality results.

By investing in their homes, homeowners can create spaces that are both comfortable and functional, ultimately falling back in love with their properties.