Exness Fintech Scholarships Program 2024: Empowering South Africa's Next Tech Leaders

Global multi-asset broker, Exness, has opened the application process for its Fintech Scholarships program in South Africa. This marks the second consecutive year of the initiative, which underlines Exness' commitment to promoting education in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields within the country. The scholarship program targets underprivileged yet outstanding students, providing support for their academic and career growth in technology and science disciplines.

Fostering South African Talent

In partnership with the University of Cape Town (UCT), the scholarship program offers substantial financial aid, covering full tuition and potentially living expenses. The aid is designed for students accepted into UCT's Computer Science or Mathematics programs who maintain a grade average above 70%. This initiative not only fosters academic excellence but also paves the way for the next generation of tech leaders in the country.

Exness's Impact Beyond Borders

Currently, the scholarship supports three UCT students. However, the impact of Exness's commitment to education extends beyond South African borders. It has also aided 50 other students in Cyprus and Kenya, highlighting the broker's global footprint in promoting education. The Exness Fintech Scholarships 2024 program plans to increase its reach to more countries, assisting more students in achieving their educational and career goals in technology.

Exness: A Catalyst for Change

With a robust client base of over 600,000 active traders, many of whom hail from South Africa and the broader African region, Exness is more than just a global multi-asset broker. It is a catalyst for change, creating a favorable market for traders while also investing in the future by promoting STEM education. By supporting talented individuals who might otherwise struggle to access quality education, Exness is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of technology and science in South Africa and beyond.