eThekwini Floods: Death Toll Rises to Six, Reports Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda

In a somber announcement that underscored the severity of the recent natural disaster, Mxolisi Kaunda, the mayor of the eThekwini Municipality, confirmed that the death toll from the floods that wreaked havoc over the weekend has risen to six. The escalating crisis has triggered a swift response from emergency services and plunged the local community into significant distress.

Heightened Crisis in KwaZulu-Natal

The flood's deadly impact extends beyond the eThekwini metro, with the overall death toll in KwaZulu-Natal rising to 11. The severity of the situation has compelled search operations for two missing individuals in the Tongaat area, their home having been washed away in the deluge. The relentless rains have caused widespread damage, with hundreds of houses across various parts of the province bearing the brunt.

Infrastructure in Tatters

Beyond the immediate human cost, the flood has also wreaked havoc on the region's infrastructure. Water and electricity facilities have been significantly damaged by the heavy rains, adding another layer of difficulty to the ongoing crisis management efforts.

Continued Monitoring and Relief Efforts

The eThekwini Municipality, under Mayor Kaunda's leadership, is likely to continue monitoring the situation closely. Updates will be provided as necessary, and relief efforts coordinated to support the affected families. The aim is to restore a semblance of normalcy to the devastated areas as swiftly as possible.