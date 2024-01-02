Eskom Resumes Load Shedding, Signaling a Rocky Start to 2024

In the early hours of the New Year, South Africa’s power utility, Eskom, has unexpectedly recommenced load shedding, signaling a rocky start to 2024 for businesses and households nationwide. This decision follows an 18-day hiatus and arises from a setback where three generating units, with a total capacity of 2,148MW, failed to return to service as expected, and the loss of six additional units equating to 3,113MW. A surge in electricity demand further necessitates the resumption of load shedding.

Unexpected Return of Load Shedding

The company has reintroduced alternating between Stage 2 and Stage 3 load shedding, initially implementing Stage 2 from 05:00 to 16:00, succeeded by Stage 3 until 05:00 the next day. This cycle is projected to continue indefinitely, leaving many citizens unprepared. This immediate reinstatement of power cuts, after assurances of a suspension until Friday, has added to the frustration and inconvenience for consumers.

Political and Social Implications

The Democratic Alliance’s Shadow Minister of Electricity, Samantha Graham-Maré, criticizes the African National Congress (ANC) for the abrupt return of Stage 3 load shedding. She argues that the brief suspension of power cuts during the festive season was more indicative of reduced economic activity rather than any significant improvement in power supply management. Graham-Maré emphasizes the potential severe impact on businesses, workers, and consumers in the imminent year due to the swift reinstatement of power cuts.

The Underlying Crisis

Samantha Graham-Maré connects the crumbling state of South Africa’s electricity system to decades of corruption and mismanagement by the ANC. This continuous failure has resulted in skyrocketing unemployment rates, increasing hardship, and other crises like the rising cost of living and high rates of violent crime. Despite this, Eskom persists in its commitment to monitor the power system and communicate any significant changes as they transpire.