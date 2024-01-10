en English
Energy

Eskom Implements Stage 1 and Stage 2 Load Shedding Until Further Notice

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:53 am EST
Eskom Implements Stage 1 and Stage 2 Load Shedding Until Further Notice

South Africa’s national electricity public utility, Eskom, has declared the implementation of Stage 1 and Stage 2 load shedding, a pattern that will be upheld until further notice. This announcement follows the setbacks experienced in returning generating units to service, which has necessitated the use of rolling blackouts to balance the supply and demand of electricity, and to stave off a complete blackout.

Managing Electricity Demands

According to the schedule, Stage 1 load shedding will take place during the day, easing into Stage 2 load shedding at night, which is more severe. This strategy is part of Eskom’s ongoing efforts to manage the country’s electricity grid. As the largest producer of electricity in Africa, Eskom’s operations span several power stations across the nation. The public is strongly encouraged to reduce demand by switching off non-essential appliances, particularly between the hours of 17:00 and 21:00.

Addressing Power Outages

The utility company acknowledged the need for power cuts due to the loss of three generating units and the challenges in returning additional units to service. Eskom is striving to return 2,700MW of generating capacity to service before the week concludes. At present, Eskom is grappling with unplanned outages, with 14,953MW of generating capacity and 7,638MW out of service for planned maintenance.

Adapting to Load Shedding

The alternating schedule of Stage 1 and Stage 2 load shedding, from 05:00 to 16:00 and 16:00 to 05:00 daily respectively, signifies the continuous efforts to restore stability to the power system. Eskom has noted the evening peak demand for Tuesday at 24,977MW. In light of this, the public is urged to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, especially by switching off geysers and pool pumps between the hours of 17:00 to 21:00. This will help reduce demand and alleviate pressure on the power system.

Eskom appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation in this matter and will continue to communicate updates as required. The current load shedding schedule and Eskom’s strategic efforts are geared towards preventing a total blackout and ensuring a reliable supply of electricity.

Energy South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

