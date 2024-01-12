End of an Era: DJ Naves Leaves Metro FM, Sphe Continues Solo

In a seismic shift for South African radio, the iconic Kings of the Weekend, Sphe and Naves, are set to part ways. The radio waves will bear witness to this change as DJ Naves, known off-air as Lebohang Naves, bids adieu to Metro FM, ending a successful tenure that spanned over a decade. Naves’ announcement came via an Instagram post, a montage of memories from his time at the station serving as a fitting goodbye. The final show hosted by him will air on January 27, marking an end to an era of radio entertainment.

Sphectacula to Continue Solo

While Naves prepares to embark on a new journey, his on-air partner, DJ Sphectacula, christened Sphe Ngwenya, will continue to enthrall listeners in the coveted Saturday evening slot from 19:00 to 22:00. The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has confirmed Naves’ departure, extending its best wishes for his future endeavors.

Naves’ New Chapter

Despite the nostalgia associated with leaving a place that has been integral to his career, Naves appears upbeat about the next phase. He expressed gratitude for the experiences and friendships forged at Metro FM, while also exhibiting an air of anticipation for his upcoming ventures. Though specific plans remain under wraps, Naves has hinted at sharing them with his followers soon.

A Duo No More

This isn’t the first time the duo has made the decision to leave Metro FM. They had previously bid goodbye to the station in 2017, choosing to join Gagasi FM. Their popularity remained unaffected by the move, as listeners continued to tune into their shows. However, this departure marks a significant divergence, as it will be the first time Sphe and Naves will pursue their careers independently.