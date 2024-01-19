Empowering Agripreneurs: An Initiative Combating Hunger in South Africa

In a remarkable step towards self-sufficiency, ten post-graduate students hailing from Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, have taken part in an entrepreneurial incubation initiative, aiming to establish themselves as agri-food entrepreneurs. This initiative, a collaborative effort by Naspers Labs, Agricolleges International, and SA Harvest, is an innovative response to the persistent issue of hunger in South Africa, integrating charity feeding with practical solutions to its root causes.

Empowering the Next Generation of Agripreneurs

The students embarked on a year-long journey of hands-on training as part of the National Certificate in Plant Production program in Tzaneen, Limpopo Province. This comprehensive agricultural management training equipped these future agripreneurs with a broad understanding of agricultural management, quality assurance, and decision-making - vital skills for successful entrepreneurship in the sector.

From Training to Business

After a year of rigorous training at the Lusikisiki branch of SA Harvest, the students are now prepared to launch their own agri-food businesses. This progression from learning to entrepreneurship is a cornerstone of the initiative's strategy to combat hunger and unemployment in South Africa. By fostering a new generation of entrepreneurs, the program is paving the way for these students to contribute significantly to both the agricultural sector and their local communities.

A Sustainable Cycle of Empowerment

The initiative doesn't end with one cohort. The ambitious plan is to create a sustainable cycle of training, empowerment, and expansion into other areas. This model ensures a continual influx of new entrepreneurs into the agricultural sector, furthering the initiative's fight against poverty and hunger. One of the Lusikisiki graduates, Nomsa Nombiba, exemplifies the transformative impact of the initiative - she's now motivated to start her own farm and give back to her community.