Durban Set to Welcome Thousands for Easter: eThekwini Municipality Gears Up Post-Strike

As the Easter holidays approach, Durban is bracing for an influx of visitors, with the eThekwini municipality making extensive preparations to ensure a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere. Following weeks of disruptions due to a municipal workers' strike, Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has announced that the city is nearly back to full operational capacity, ready to showcase its attractions and hospitality.

Recovery and Preparation

Despite the recent strike causing significant service disruptions, including uncollected refuse and damaged water infrastructure, Mayor Kaunda is confident in the city's ability to bounce back. With 98% of services resumed and the majority of workers returning, efforts have been concentrated on clearing the service delivery backlog. The city's commitment to restoring basic services and ensuring clean, visitor-friendly environments is evident as it prepares to host thousands of holidaymakers.

Ensuring Safety and Enjoyment

With safety being a paramount concern, especially in light of past beach closures due to poor water quality, the municipality has developed an integrated safety plan. This includes deploying police and law enforcement agencies in hotspot areas, conducting high-visibility patrols, and ensuring that beaches and swimming pools are open and safe for the public. The accommodation sector is also ready, with a 69% booking rate reported among the city's 65,000 hotel accommodations.

Addressing Challenges and Looking Forward

Despite the optimistic outlook, challenges remain, such as addressing the persistent adverse weather conditions which have already led to the cancellation of the Life Saving SA Championships. However, Mayor Kaunda's administration is focused on ensuring that Durban remains a top choice for visitors, emphasizing the city's resilience and dedication to providing memorable experiences for all holidaymakers during the Easter season.