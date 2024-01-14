en English
Disaster

Durban Paralyzed by Severe Flooding: A Call for Resilient Cities

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:30 am EST
On a day that was supposed to be ordinary, Durban turned into a watery realm, as heavy rainfall led to severe flooding. Roads, the arteries of the city, were inundated, paralyzing traffic and transportation. Vehicles stalled in waterlogged streets painted a scene of chaos and confusion, and emergency services were activated to respond to the dire situation.

Emergency Response and Rescue Operations

Rescue teams worked tirelessly, primarily focusing on rescuing stranded individuals and ensuring public safety. The Disaster management teams in KZN were swamped with calls for help, with the hardest hit areas being Harry Gwala, uMgungundlovu, and uMzinyathi districts. Tragically, the floods led to several fatalities and injuries, with horrifying reports of at least two motorists being swept away in their cars. The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) extended condolences to the bereaved families and urged communities to exercise vigilance.

Widespread Impact and Damage

The heavy rainfall caused flash floods in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving a trail of destruction in certain parts of northern Durban and the north coast. Over 40 people lost their lives in December and January due to the inclement weather. The aftermath was a stark reminder of the potential long-term impact on the city’s road network and infrastructure. Residential roads were closed off due to extensive damages, with two Reaction Officers injured during the rescue operations.

Call for Better Urban Planning

This event underscored the challenges that cities face in dealing with extreme weather events, which are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change. The immediate focus was on relief and rescue operations, while longer-term discussions centered around improving urban planning and infrastructure resilience, to better cope with such natural disasters in the future. As Durban recovers, the conversation on how to build a more resilient city in the face of climate change continues.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

