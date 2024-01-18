Durban Municipal Worker Found Intoxicated, Asleep in Van: Incident Sparks Public Outrage

On the sunny afternoon of Friday, January 12th, a scene unfolded at the Watercrest Mall in Durban that would soon send ripples through the community. A municipal worker of the eThekwini Municipality, found seemingly intoxicated and deep in slumber, took center stage in a video that has since spread like wildfire across social media platforms. This incident, captured in a 1 minute and 34-second video, exposed an act of misconduct that has left the municipality and the public in a state of shock and disappointment.

The Viral Video

The video, filmed by an unidentified person, shows the municipal worker slumped in his seat, oblivious to his surroundings. The door of the van hangs open, revealing the worker in an apparent state of intoxication, while the vehicle itself is parked improperly, a silent testament to the ongoing scene. Despite the person filming drawing closer to the vehicle, the worker remained undisturbed, lost in the depths of his slumber.

Response from eThekwini Municipality

In response to this unsettling incident, the eThekwini Municipality issued a statement. The city manager, Musa Mbhele, voiced his shock and disappointment, stressing the importance of service delivery and the inappropriateness of misusing municipal resources. The incident stands as an aberration from the commitment of the municipality to serve its citizens.

What's Next?

While the viral video has sparked widespread public discourse, the municipal vehicle is now securely parked in the car park depot. The eThekwini Municipality is taking the incident seriously, although it remains tight-lipped about the internal investigation. The municipality maintains a policy of not discussing ongoing investigations or disclosing matters concerning its employees to third parties. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for public servants to uphold their duty with integrity and responsibility.