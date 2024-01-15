en English
South Africa

Driver’s Licence Renewal Backlog Persists Despite New Department of Transport Systems

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Driver’s Licence Renewal Backlog Persists Despite New Department of Transport Systems

Despite the integration of advanced systems such as Smart Enrolment Units (SEUs) by the Department of Transport, the backlog for driver’s licence renewals has not been adequately reduced. An alarming discrepancy in the cost and process of renewing a driver’s licence across different provinces also persists, indicating a need for unified, efficient systems nationwide.

Backlog in Licence Renewal

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has been struggling with a significant backlog, despite forging agreements with new companies for printing licences. Of the 12.45 lakh pending licences, only three lakh have been printed, indicating a substantial gap. The delay in obtaining smart driving licences has caused considerable inconvenience, particularly for expatriates whose driving visas have expired due to the backlog.

Role of eNATIS

In provinces such as Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, residents can access the National Traffic Information System, also known as eNATIS. This system facilitates a multitude of services, including booking tests for learner’s and driver’s licences, renewing vehicle licences, and reporting accidents to procure police case numbers for insurance claims. However, its effectiveness in reducing the licence renewal backlog remains to be seen.

Call for Experiences

In a bid to understand the situation better, we invite readers who have recently used the eNATIS service for driver’s licence renewal to share their experiences. We believe your insights can shed light on the efficacy of these systems. We encourage you to follow TheSAnews on Twitter and The South African on Facebook for the latest updates.

South Africa Transportation
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

