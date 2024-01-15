en English
Business

DRDGOLD Limited to Shine at 121 Mining Investment Conference

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
DRDGOLD Limited to Shine at 121 Mining Investment Conference

Leading South African gold resource reclamation company, DRDGOLD Limited, has officially announced its participation in the esteemed 121 Mining Investment Conference, set to happen in Cape Town on February 5-6, 2024. This highly-anticipated event is expected to host more than 125 mining corporations and in excess of 550 investors, creating a platform for pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

121 Mining Investment Conference: A Global Networking Platform

Highly regarded for its expert commentary and the latest insights on pivotal industry developments, the 121 Mining Investment Conference encapsulates a global portfolio. It covers major cities worldwide, including London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, and Singapore, in addition to online sessions held throughout the year. The conference series is renowned for its role in connecting mining enterprises with institutional funds, private equity groups, and family offices on an international scale.

DRDGOLD Limited: A Pioneer in Gold Resource Reclamation

With a consensus rating of ‘Buy’ and a forecasted upside of 71.0% from its current price, DRDGOLD Limited has made its mark in the global mining industry. The company prides itself on being a consistently high dividend payer, boasting a dividend yield of 6.79%. DRDGOLD specializes in the retreatment of surface gold tailings in South Africa, specifically within the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

Green Mining: The Future of the Industry

DRDGOLD’s unique approach to gold recovery involves the use of cutting-edge technology to extract gold from tailings while simultaneously rehabilitating land for social and industrial development. The company is dedicated to adhering to ‘Green Mining’ principles, aiming to create value for all stakeholders. This mission illustrates the firm’s commitment to addressing the environmental impact of gold mining and reflects the broader shift towards sustainable practices within the industry.

Business South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

