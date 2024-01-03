en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Dr Heide Hackmann Honoured with Lifetime Contribution Award at SASF2023

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:42 pm EST
Dr Heide Hackmann Honoured with Lifetime Contribution Award at SASF2023

In an age where global challenges demand international collaboration, a beacon of scientific diplomacy has been recognized. Dr Heide Hackmann, Director of Future Africa at the University of Pretoria, was awarded the prestigious Science Diplomacy Award for Lifetime Contribution in International STI Cooperation at the South Africa Science Forum (SASF2023). Honouring her enduring efforts in advancing science diplomacy and fostering international collaboration in science, technology, and innovation (STI), the award was presented by Minister Blade Nzimande.

Unifying Global Science

One of Dr Hackmann’s most notable achievements was leading the merger of the International Council for Science and the International Social Science Council. This endeavour resulted in the formation of the International Science Council (ISC), the largest global representative organization for science. Boasting a membership spanning over 140 countries, the ISC is a testament to Dr Hackmann’s vision of a united global scientific community.

Leading with Distinction

Dr Hackmann’s leadership prowess is not confined to her role at the ISC. She has held various leadership roles such as CEO of the ISC in Paris and executive director of its predecessor organizations. Her leadership journey is marked by her unwavering commitment to fostering international collaboration and leveraging the transformative power of science.

Promoting African Research

In her current role at Future Africa, Dr Hackmann focuses on promoting African research for sustainable development. Her mission is not only ensuring that African researchers contribute to the global science discourse but also underscoring the importance of their contributions to meeting global challenges. Upon receiving the award, Dr Hackmann expressed her gratitude, reiterating the significance of international collaboration in science.

The SFSA 2023 Science Diplomacy Awards are a testament to the significant contributions made by individuals and organizations at the nexus of science, international cooperation, policy, and diplomacy. Through recognitions like these, the world continues to celebrate the integral role of science diplomacy in addressing pressing global challenges and advancing our collective knowledge.

0
International Relations Science & Technology South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vietnam's Global Diplomacy: A Year of Prolific Overseas Engagements

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Pakistan's Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity

By Rizwan Shah

MANUU and Yunus Emre Institute Ink MoU for Academic and Cultural Exchanges

By Safak Costu

PM Anthony Albanese Commends Cricketer Usman Khawaja's Stand Amid Israel-Palestine Conflict

By Salman Khan

2024: A New Dawn for Europe Amidst Shadows of the Past ...
@Europe · 56 mins
2024: A New Dawn for Europe Amidst Shadows of the Past ...
heart comment 0
Japan Donates 2 Million USD to IOM for Crisis-Affected Populations in Cameroon

By Olalekan Adigun

Japan Donates 2 Million USD to IOM for Crisis-Affected Populations in Cameroon
BRICS Alliance Expands: A New Era in Global Economy and Politics

By BNN Correspondents

BRICS Alliance Expands: A New Era in Global Economy and Politics
Philippines’ DTI to Launch Online Training Platform for MSMEs, Aims to Boost Local Exporters

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines' DTI to Launch Online Training Platform for MSMEs, Aims to Boost Local Exporters
War and Human Nature: Unearthing the Truth

By Aqsa Younas Rana

War and Human Nature: Unearthing the Truth
Latest Headlines
World News
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
15 seconds
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
29 seconds
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
48 seconds
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
52 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Victories
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
1 min
Bush Institute Advocates for Better Data Utilization in Veteran Support Services
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
1 min
Malaysian Civil Society Organizations Rally for Political Reform
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Surprise Return to WWE: A Potential Showdown with Roman Reigns on the Horizon
1 min
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Surprise Return to WWE: A Potential Showdown with Roman Reigns on the Horizon
Virginia Cannabis Control Authority: New Regulations and Objectives for 2024
1 min
Virginia Cannabis Control Authority: New Regulations and Objectives for 2024
Young Speedway Racer Finn Reed Claims First Under-21 Solo New Zealand Title
1 min
Young Speedway Racer Finn Reed Claims First Under-21 Solo New Zealand Title
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app