Dr Heide Hackmann Honoured with Lifetime Contribution Award at SASF2023

In an age where global challenges demand international collaboration, a beacon of scientific diplomacy has been recognized. Dr Heide Hackmann, Director of Future Africa at the University of Pretoria, was awarded the prestigious Science Diplomacy Award for Lifetime Contribution in International STI Cooperation at the South Africa Science Forum (SASF2023). Honouring her enduring efforts in advancing science diplomacy and fostering international collaboration in science, technology, and innovation (STI), the award was presented by Minister Blade Nzimande.

Unifying Global Science

One of Dr Hackmann’s most notable achievements was leading the merger of the International Council for Science and the International Social Science Council. This endeavour resulted in the formation of the International Science Council (ISC), the largest global representative organization for science. Boasting a membership spanning over 140 countries, the ISC is a testament to Dr Hackmann’s vision of a united global scientific community.

Leading with Distinction

Dr Hackmann’s leadership prowess is not confined to her role at the ISC. She has held various leadership roles such as CEO of the ISC in Paris and executive director of its predecessor organizations. Her leadership journey is marked by her unwavering commitment to fostering international collaboration and leveraging the transformative power of science.

Promoting African Research

In her current role at Future Africa, Dr Hackmann focuses on promoting African research for sustainable development. Her mission is not only ensuring that African researchers contribute to the global science discourse but also underscoring the importance of their contributions to meeting global challenges. Upon receiving the award, Dr Hackmann expressed her gratitude, reiterating the significance of international collaboration in science.

The SFSA 2023 Science Diplomacy Awards are a testament to the significant contributions made by individuals and organizations at the nexus of science, international cooperation, policy, and diplomacy. Through recognitions like these, the world continues to celebrate the integral role of science diplomacy in addressing pressing global challenges and advancing our collective knowledge.