DJs Thuli Phongolo and Maphorisa: A Love Rekindled

In the wake of turbulent times, DJs Thuli Phongolo and Themba Sonnyboy Sekowe, better known as Maphorisa, have resolved their differences and reignited their romantic relationship. The couple's reconciliation comes after a year marked by allegations, investigations, and public scrutiny.

A Turbulent Past

Last May, Thuli filed a case against Maphorisa, accusing him of physical abuse at her Sandton, Johannesburg home. However, she withdrew the charges the very next day. Unfazed, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) continued its investigation into the allegations, eventually dropping the charges in August.

Love Conquers All

A source close to the couple shared that the DJs are deeply in love. Maphorisa has promised to marry Thuli, a commitment that reportedly played a significant role in her decision to reunite with him. Thuli has been spotted at Maphorisa's luxury Sandton apartments, indicating that the couple is indeed back together.

Adding to the evidence of their reignited romance, Maphorisa returned the high-end vehicles he had previously taken back from Thuli following the surfacing of the abuse allegations. This gesture signifies a mending of fences and a return to the couple's lavish lifestyle.

A Public Affirmation

In a move that further fueled reconciliation rumors, Maphorisa shared an image of Thuli showing off her post-cosmetic surgery results. The image, originally posted by Thuli, was seen by many as a public affirmation of their renewed relationship.

Despite the challenges that previously marred their relationship, it appears that DJs Thuli Phongolo and Maphorisa are committed to their newfound happiness. Their journey serves as a testament to the power of love and forgiveness.