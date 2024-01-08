en English
Business

Digitalization and Sustainability: The Future of Quantity Surveying Amidst Challenges

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Digitalization and Sustainability: The Future of Quantity Surveying Amidst Challenges

In the face of numerous challenges, the construction industry is set to contribute almost 3% to the gross domestic product in 2023. A pivotal element in this sector, quantity surveying, is witnessing a significant shift with the incorporation of digital technologies such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones and cloud technology. These advancements are automating tasks, enhancing data analysis, forecasting outcomes, and providing superior insights, thereby reducing project costs and improving outcomes.

Adopting Green Practices and Upskilling in Sustainability

As concerns surrounding climate change escalate, the focus on sustainability in the construction sector has intensified. The role of quantity surveyors has evolved to include guiding clients towards adopting environmentally friendly practices, thereby necessitating upskilling in the latest advancements in sustainability.

The Slow Adoption of Modern Technologies in South Africa

Despite the global shift towards digitalization, the South African construction industry has been slow in embracing these cutting-edge technologies. There is an immediate need to adopt digital technology and sustainable construction practices to enhance productivity and cut costs. However, challenges such as frequent load shedding have affected the sector by causing disruptions in the work schedule, escalating costs, and shaking investor confidence.

Emergence of Construction Mafias and Skills Shortage

Another issue plaguing the industry is the emergence of construction mafias demanding a share in construction projects, leading to intimidation and delays in project timelines. The industry is also grappling with a shortage of skilled labor, pointing to the need for targeted training programs to facilitate skills transfer and bolster sector growth.

Industry Growth Amidst Challenges

Despite these hurdles, industry experts foresee significant growth for the construction sector, provided strategies are implemented to overcome the prevailing challenges. Quantity surveying, with its evolution towards digitalization and sustainability, is expected to play a crucial role in this growth trajectory.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

