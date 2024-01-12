en English
Human Rights

Desmond Tutu Statue in Cape Town: A Symbol of Solidarity with Gaza

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Desmond Tutu Statue in Cape Town: A Symbol of Solidarity with Gaza

In the heart of Cape Town, a life-sized statue of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu stands as a beacon of solidarity with Gaza. The statue, adorned with a Palestinian scarf, was unveiled on a recent Friday, a joint initiative undertaken by two legacy organizations founded by Tutu and his wife, Leah. This public display is more than an art installation—it is a symbol of Tutu’s lifelong commitment to justice in Palestine.

A Symbol of Solidarity

The statue is far from being just another testament to the iconic archbishop’s legacy; it is a powerful representation of his work and advocacy. The Palestinian scarf draped around the statue’s neck is not a random accessory but a strategic choice, reflecting Tutu’s staunch support for the people of Gaza, their fight for justice, and their struggle against oppression.

Until Justice Prevails

The statue, while symbolic, carries a heavy message. It will continue to stand tall, garbed in the Palestinian scarf, until the conflict in Gaza concludes. This is not a temporary exhibition; it is a constant reminder of the ongoing struggle, an enduring testament to Tutu’s dedication to the cause of Palestinian rights, and a clear message of South Africa’s support for the Palestinian cause.

Tutu’s Lifelong Commitment

Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s advocacy for Palestinian rights and his criticism of Israeli policies are well-documented. His relentless pursuit of justice, not just in his home country but across the world, was a cornerstone of his life’s work. The installation of his statue, donned in the symbol of Palestinian solidarity, is a fitting tribute to a man who dedicated his life to fighting oppression and advocating for justice.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

