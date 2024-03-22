Demi-Leigh Tebow Unveils 'A Crown That Lasts': Journey from Miss Universe to Author

South African beauty queen Demi-Leigh Tebow has added author to her list of accomplishments after penning her memoir, A Crown That Lasts: You Are Not Your Label. Announced earlier in the week, Tebow hopes the book will help readers claim their true identity, become more confident in God, and live out their unique purpose. According to People, the 28-year-old former Miss South Africa began writing the book, divided into four main areas – dig, plant, grow, and flourish – roughly two years ago.

From Pageant Queen to Empowering Author

Tebow was crowned Miss Universe in 2017, becoming the second South African to win the title after Margaret Gardiner, 39 years earlier. According to the publication, the memoir was inspired by how much more than expected her world was rocked in 2018 when she passed the Miss Universe crown to her successor, Catriona Gray. "But the night I stood on that stage in Thailand, and I was about to crown the next super worthy winner, the next Miss Universe, I remember taking that crown off of my head and passing it to the next winner, and I turned around, and I realised that I just handed over such a big part of my identity alongside that crown," Tebow reflected during an interview.

Unveiling a Deeper Identity

However, as she penned the book, Tebow reportedly dug into her faith and the word of God to find her lasting identity beyond things that could be perishable. "When I sat down to begin writing it a few years ago, I realised I had so much internal work I still needed to do in order to write the message I felt God was calling me to write. I realised that writing this book was just as much for myself as it was for you all and it's something I'm still learning too. The message in A Crown That Lasts isn't one I feel worthy of sharing but is one I feel very called to share," the beauty queen said on social media.

Anticipation Builds for August 2024 Release

Tebow's memoir is scheduled to hit shelves in August 2024, sparking anticipation among fans and followers. The book promises to offer insights into her journey from beauty queen to championing a deeper, faith-driven identity. As the release date approaches, readers eagerly await the opportunity to delve into the life lessons and spiritual discoveries of one of South Africa's most beloved public figures.

Through her memoir, Tebow aims not only to share her personal journey but also to inspire others to seek their true identity beyond their achievements and labels. As she transitions from Miss Universe to author, Tebow's story serves as a testament to the power of faith and the pursuit of a purpose-driven life, setting the stage for what promises to be a compelling and transformative read.