Defying Odds: Gauteng Student Scores Perfect in 2023 NSC Exams

Wandile Mkhwanazi, a diligent student from Orlando West Secondary School in Gauteng, has etched his name in the annals of academic excellence. Defying the odds, Wandile scored a perfect 100% in geography and physical science in the daunting 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams. His relentless commitment, which included arduous journeys from Johannesburg CBD to Soweto and participating in study groups, has paid off in spectacular fashion.

High Achiever Amidst Tough Times

Wandile's commendable performance has catapulted him to the ranks of Gauteng's top achievers. His academic exertion has also unlocked the doors to the University of Witwatersrand where he will pursue electrical engineering. His journey is further eased by a bursary from the Gauteng City Region Academy (GCRA) – a testament to his dedication and resilience.

Wandile's journey is all the more inspiring given his background. Raised in a single-parent household, Wandile's story is one of triumph against the odds. His message to future matriculants: work hard and believe in your capabilities.

Gauteng's Educational Triumph

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane proudly announced that the province achieved an 85.4% pass rate in the 2023 NSC exams, an improvement from the previous year. This achievement is significant given the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to substantial loss of teaching time.

Despite these adversities, Gauteng continues to lead the way in South Africa's educational landscape. With the highest pass rate in NSC history at 82.9%, the nation celebrates its students' resilience and determination. Gauteng's performance, in particular, has been heralded with a record 85.4% pass rate.

A Year of Record-Breaking Achievement

The class of 2023 stands out not only for their resilience but also for their academic prowess. The year saw a record 282,894 learners securing admission to Bachelor studies. Improvements were noted in several subjects, including Accounting, Economics, Business Studies, and Sciences.