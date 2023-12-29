en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Defence Slams State’s Charges in Kluyts Case: A Look at the Legal Battle

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:38 am EST
Defence Slams State’s Charges in Kluyts Case: A Look at the Legal Battle

In a developing legal case that has caught the attention of SABC News, Defence Advocate Itumeleng Masako has come forward with a forceful statement regarding the state’s charges against their client, Kirsten Kluyts. Advocate Masako has taken aim at the state’s handling of the case, arguing that the charges are not just unfounded, but are borne out of malice and prejudice.

Defence Questions Prosecution’s Integrity

The defence’s argument has raised several questions about the integrity and thoroughness of the prosecution’s case. Masako has highlighted what they see as an incomplete investigation by the state into the matter. This criticism suggests that the defence is not only challenging the charges but is also questioning the procedural aspects of the legal process.

Lack of Substantial Evidence

The defence’s stance appears to be underpinned by a belief that there is a lack of substantial evidence to support the charges against Kluyts. This inference is drawn from the focus of the defence’s argument, which is heavily geared towards the fairness of the charges and the integrity of the state’s investigation.

Implications for the Case

The criticisms made by the defence could have serious implications for the prosecution’s case. If the defence’s claims of malicious and prejudiced charges hold up in court, it could potentially lead to the case being dismissed. Furthermore, if the state’s investigation is found to be lacking in thoroughness, it could undermine the prosecution’s credibility and strengthen the defence’s position.

The outcome of this case remains to be seen as the legal battle continues. However, one thing is clear: the defence is prepared to challenge every aspect of the prosecution’s case, from the charges themselves to the methods used to gather evidence.

0
Law South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Teen Robs Holargos Pharmacy on Christmas Night, Arrested Next Day

By Safak Costu

New General Labor Law Reshapes Employment Relations Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Over 5,000 Inmates Released on Parole in Western Cape Sparks Concern

By Mazhar Abbas

Governor Ahmed Aliyu Launches Sokoto Community Guard Corps to Bolster State Security

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of ...
@Australia · 1 hour
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of ...
heart comment 0
Melbourne Man Charged with 13 Sexual Offences Following Public Appeal

By Geeta Pillai

Melbourne Man Charged with 13 Sexual Offences Following Public Appeal
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot Under 14th Amendment

By Saboor Bayat

Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot Under 14th Amendment
Homicide Investigation Underway on Deans Lane: Community on Alert

By BNN Correspondents

Homicide Investigation Underway on Deans Lane: Community on Alert
The Rising Militarization of the Police Force: Concerns and Implications

By BNN Correspondents

The Rising Militarization of the Police Force: Concerns and Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024
2 mins
CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
2 mins
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
2 mins
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
3 mins
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
3 mins
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
3 mins
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
Tragic Loss: England Footballer Gemma Wiseman Found Dead
3 mins
Tragic Loss: England Footballer Gemma Wiseman Found Dead
Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence
5 mins
Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
6 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
5 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app