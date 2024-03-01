Decorex Africa Triumphs at AAXO Roar Awards 2024: Sweeping Wins in Three Categories

The Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) Roar Awards 2024 ceremony, held at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 29 February, celebrated the pinnacle of exhibition excellence, with Decorex Africa by RX Africa shining brightly, clinching three prestigious awards. Portfolio Director Sandra Barrow expressed elation and inspiration to elevate the upcoming Cape Town and Joburg shows.

Advertisment

Spotlight on Success

Decorex Africa's remarkable achievements at the Roar Awards underscore the event's innovative approach to exhibitions. Winning Best PR Campaign, Best Consumer and Trade Exhibition under 6000sqm for Decorex Cape Town, and Best Consumer and Trade Exhibition over 6000sqm for Decorex Joburg, these accolades reflect the portfolio's dynamic reimagining of trade shows. Spearheaded by Scout PR & Social Media, Decorex's PR campaign 'Reimagined' garnered significant media attention, amplifying its industry footprint.

Innovative Campaigns and Collaborative Success

Advertisment

The awarded Best PR Campaign highlighted the effectiveness of creative marketing strategies and collaboration. Scout PR & Social Media's efforts led to a 35.4% increase in media coverage, showcasing the power of innovative public relations in elevating event profiles. The theme 'Reimagined' aptly described the fresh, collaborative approach to the Decorex Africa portfolio, integrating 100% Design Africa and Design Joburg into a cohesive, industry-wide celebration.

A Platform for Growth and Recognition

The Roar Awards, by honoring excellence in exhibition organization, provide a significant platform for winners like Decorex Africa to showcase their events as industry leaders. This recognition not only validates the hard work and creativity of the organizers but also opens doors for further growth opportunities. As Decorex Africa continues to push boundaries, its award-winning status is a testament to its pivotal role in shaping the future of design and decor exhibitions on the continent.