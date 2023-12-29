en English
South Africa

Decade of E-hailing Evolution in South Africa and News24’s Engaging Media Innovations

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:42 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:27 am EST
Decade of E-hailing Evolution in South Africa and News24's Engaging Media Innovations

Marking a decade since the inception of e-hailing technology in South Africa, ride-hailing companies have ushered in a year of significant operational evolution. Vhatuka Mbelengwa, the spokesperson for the SA E-hailing Association, has acknowledged the technology’s substantial impact on the transportation industry, illustrating the transformative power of technological advancements.

New Media Offerings: An Engaging Twist

News24, a leading news platform, has introduced a fresh set of interactive content to engage its audience more profoundly. The offerings include crosswords, sudoku puzzles, and a weekly news quiz. By providing a diverse range of content, the platform aims to stimulate intellectual curiosity and enhance user interaction. News24’s innovative approach underscores its commitment to remaining relevant and engaging in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

News24’s Wine Newsletter: A Niche for Enthusiasts

Adding to its impressive array of content, News24 has launched a new bi-weekly wine newsletter, curated by renowned wine editor Dalene Fourie. The newsletter aims to cater to a broad spectrum of wine enthusiasts, from makers to learners, providing valuable insights, recommendations, and the latest news from the world of wine. This tailored content further exemplifies News24’s dedication to catering to the varied interests of its audience.

Cookies: Enhancing User Experience

News24 leverages the power of cookies to ensure a seamless and personalized user experience. The platform uses different types of cookies to enhance its services, providing an explanation of their purpose and how they affect the user experience. This transparency regarding data usage further establishes trust between the platform and its users.

South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

