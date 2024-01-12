Controversy Erupts Over South Africa’s Port Deal with ICTSI

South Africa’s decision to partner with Filipino billionaire Enrique Razon’s International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) to revitalize the Durban Container Terminal, the largest container port in sub-Saharan Africa, has sparked controversy among other bidders. The deal, which sees ICTSI acquiring nearly half of the main container terminal in Durban and operating it for 25 years, has raised questions from rival firms. The state-owned Transnet, which oversees the nation’s ports and freight-rail system, is currently managing the demands from these firms for an explanation of ICTSI’s selection.

The Controversy Surrounding ICTSI’s Selection

The Durban port privatization move, a first for South Africa, has led to the questioning of ICTSI’s selection as the preferred bidder over other notable companies like APM Terminals, Cosco Shipping Ports, DP World among others. Six bidders were in the final stage of the process, each hoping to secure the coveted contract. The losing bidders are now demanding transparency, questioning why ICTSI, which operates terminals worldwide, was chosen for the deal.

The Challenge from Labor Unions

Additionally, labor unions have voiced their concerns regarding this privatization move. Union leaders have demanded that ICTSI commit to no job cuts during the contract period, a condition that seems unlikely to be met. This adds another layer of complexity to the deal, as the question of job security for existing employees at the port remains unanswered.

ICTSI’s Role in Durban Terminal’s Revitalization

Despite the controversy, ICTSI is set to pay an undisclosed sum for its stake in the Durban terminal and will assist in its expansion. The Durban port is vital for South Africa, accounting for three-quarters of the port’s volume and 46% of the nation’s total port traffic. However, in a 2022 World Bank ranking, it was placed 341st out of 348 in terms of port performance, indicating a significant need for improvement. This deal with ICTSI could potentially bring about the necessary revitalization to boost its performance on a global scale.