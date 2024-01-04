en English
Business

Competitions: A Global Catalyst for Entrepreneurship and Business Growth

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Competitions: A Global Catalyst for Entrepreneurship and Business Growth

Stepping into the spotlight, six young entrepreneurs have reached the crucial stage of the ‘Unbreakable Entrepreneurs Season 2’ competition, an initiative by Can Do!, the consumer-facing brand for Nampak Bevcan. Aged between 18 and 35, these finalists embody a resilient entrepreneurial spirit and are competing for a significant prize – business resources valued at R100,000. The winner will be announced at a grand finale event slated for August 2018, fostering young entrepreneurial ventures and underscoring the importance of resilience in the business world.

Entrepreneurship Challenges Across the Globe

The trend of fostering young entrepreneurs is not confined to South Africa; it’s a global movement. At the University of Vermont, the Vermont Pitch Challenge offers high school students across the globe a chance to present innovative and impactful business plans. The grand prize includes a four-year tuition scholarship to UVM, valued at up to $180,000. The top five individuals or teams will be announced in March.

Fueling Business Through Competitions

Competitions are not just about fostering entrepreneurship; they’re also about fueling business growth and customer engagement. The City of Porterville’s Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with local businesses, launched the Shop Local Porterville Contest last fall, encouraging residents to support local businesses. Over 50 businesses participated, offering a variety of prizes to lucky shoppers. Meanwhile, the recent launch of the GOM Easy Pass package service offers subscribers the chance to win a $30,000 worth of prize, with the winner set to be announced on February 14, 2024.

Competitions as a Business Strategy

Contests are also being used to motivate affiliates and promote businesses. A blog post recently discussed the benefits of running an affiliate contest and provided detailed instructions for setting one up, emphasizing the importance of establishing clear rules and selecting an attractive reward. Federated Auto Parts announced its Suite-Stakes contest, aimed at rewarding loyal customers with a plethora of prizes, including an ocean cruise and racing weekend extravaganzas. The contest runs until June 30, 2023, offering thousands of prizes.

The Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest is another example of a competition fostering entrepreneurship, offering $100,000 in startup funding from Comerica Bank to one winning entrepreneur seeking to open a Detroit brick and mortar storefront. Comerica Bank has committed over $1.1 million to Hatch Detroit in direct funding since 2012, contributing to the revitalization of Detroit’s small business economy.

South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

