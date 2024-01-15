en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Code College’s Cybersecurity Bootcamp: Bridging the Skills Gap in South Africa

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:48 am EST
Code College’s Cybersecurity Bootcamp: Bridging the Skills Gap in South Africa

In an era marked by rapidly evolving digital threats, South Africa grapples with a significant cybersecurity skills gap. A key player in addressing this issue is Code College, which is offering a pioneering Cybersecurity Bootcamp. This program aims to equip coders with the ability to implement cybersecurity best practices and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of digital threats. In today’s digital world, failure to evolve cybersecurity strategies can lead to compromised business systems and data.

Enrolling in the Cybersecurity Bootcamp

To qualify for the bootcamp, applicants must demonstrate coding proficiency. This can be achieved through a successful completion of Code College’s Java Software Engineering Bootcamp or a specialized test. The Cybersecurity Bootcamp is a critical 4-week module within the broader 4IR Bootcamp, which also offers training in the domains of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

What Graduates Can Expect

Upon completion of the bootcamp, participants will have gained a deep understanding of Applied Information Security practices. In addition, they will be well prepared to undertake international certifications like Security+. Those who graduate from the bootcamp and obtain the Security+ certification are eligible for cybersecurity roles such as Technician, Analyst, and Junior Engineer.

Code College: A Beacon in the ICT Industry

Code College takes pride in its pragmatic approach to education and its longstanding presence in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry. A testament to its efficacy is the story of Kundani, a former university student who catapulted to success in the tech industry after attending Code College. Armed with newly acquired skills and a solid CV, Kundani is a shining example of the potential Code College’s bootcamps offer to budding tech professionals.

0
Education South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
17 seconds ago
Manchester University Kicks Off 200th Anniversary with Grand Light Show
On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, a path of light will guide the public through an evening of celebration, marking the start of the bicentennial year for the University of Manchester. As the clock strikes 6:24pm, a tribute to the institution’s founding year, a visual spectacle will be initiated, illuminating iconic locations on the university campus
Manchester University Kicks Off 200th Anniversary with Grand Light Show
Winchester's Joshua Boze and Menifee's Miarosa Gyllenswan Achieve Academic Excellence at University of Jamestown
6 mins ago
Winchester's Joshua Boze and Menifee's Miarosa Gyllenswan Achieve Academic Excellence at University of Jamestown
Namibia Embraces New Academic Year, South Africa Faces Challenges
7 mins ago
Namibia Embraces New Academic Year, South Africa Faces Challenges
MedTrain+ Launches New Fellowship Program Offering Real-World Research Experience
1 min ago
MedTrain+ Launches New Fellowship Program Offering Real-World Research Experience
Business Insider Defends Plagiarism Report on Neri Oxman Amid Controversy
3 mins ago
Business Insider Defends Plagiarism Report on Neri Oxman Amid Controversy
Teagasc Uplifts Annual Stipend for Walsh Scholars to €25,000
6 mins ago
Teagasc Uplifts Annual Stipend for Walsh Scholars to €25,000
Latest Headlines
World News
January 15: A Day of Historical Significance
13 seconds
January 15: A Day of Historical Significance
Philippines Awaits More International Support in West Philippine Sea Patrol Activities
15 seconds
Philippines Awaits More International Support in West Philippine Sea Patrol Activities
OptiBiotix and MuscleTech Collaborate for LeanBiome Launch
17 seconds
OptiBiotix and MuscleTech Collaborate for LeanBiome Launch
From the Ring to Promotions: Danny Garcia's New Boxing Venture
24 seconds
From the Ring to Promotions: Danny Garcia's New Boxing Venture
Dua Lipa Announces She's Quit Smoking: A Step Towards A Healthier Lifestyle
35 seconds
Dua Lipa Announces She's Quit Smoking: A Step Towards A Healthier Lifestyle
Libyan Agencies Unite to Combat Terrorism and Money Laundering
44 seconds
Libyan Agencies Unite to Combat Terrorism and Money Laundering
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day with High-Profile Games
50 seconds
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day with High-Profile Games
Perak Endorses Bill to Restrict Leadership Changes Within a Parliamentary Term
54 seconds
Perak Endorses Bill to Restrict Leadership Changes Within a Parliamentary Term
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
5 mins
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
9 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
37 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app