CloudSmiths Elevates CAFU’s Salesforce Environment, Reinforcing its Leading Position in Dubai

CloudSmiths, a South-African Salesforce and Google Cloud Partner, has significantly improved the Salesforce environment for CAFU, the leading fuel delivery and vehicle services application in Dubai. This refinement is the result of the diligent efforts of CloudSmiths’ Dubai-based team and is a part of the Dynamic Technologies group’s ongoing projects. The enhancement has led to CAFU streamlining its operations and providing superior customer experiences, further cementing its position as the top application for fuel delivery and time-saving vehicle services in Dubai.

CAFU’s Wide Range of Services

CAFU’s application offers a comprehensive range of services, including the delivery of petrol and diesel to various vehicles such as cars, motorcycles, generators, trucks, and watercraft at select marinas. The app features contactless payment and no delivery fees, making it a convenient choice for users. Catering to both personal and business use, ‘CAFU for Business’ provides on-demand fleet fuelling and tracking of fuel expenses, making it a crucial tool for businesses.

CloudSmiths’ Role in the Enhancement

CloudSmiths employed a variety of tools, including Salesforce Field Service Cloud, Service Cloud, Field Service Lightning, and Custom Salesforce Development, to optimize CAFU’s platform. This optimization led to improved operational efficiency and performance, allowing CAFU to serve its customers better. Patrick Eriksen, Head of Marketing for CloudSmiths, underscored the value they added to CAFU’s business, which solidified their role as the preferred Salesforce partner.

Impact of the Partnership

This fruitful collaboration is a testament to CloudSmiths’ profound understanding of Salesforce products and their expert consultancy. Their role has earned them a leading position as a Salesforce partner in Africa and the Middle East. The partnership also highlights the impact that robust tech support and service customization can have on a company like CAFU, enabling it to excel in its industry.