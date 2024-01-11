en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Climate Change’s Grip on South Africa’s Agriculture: A Tale of Adversity and Adaptation

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Climate Change’s Grip on South Africa’s Agriculture: A Tale of Adversity and Adaptation

Amid the festive season, Mpumalanga, a province nestled in South Africa, grappled with extreme weather conditions that left a significant imprint on agriculture. The region was doused with unusually high rainfall, averaging around 350mm in December, marking a sharp rise compared to the previous season and the 10-year average. The South African Weather Service bore witness to severe thunderstorms that triggered localized flooding, swallowing roads, settlements, and bridges in its wake.

Impact on Agriculture

Despite the harsh weather, Malcolm Deacon of Gold Tree Farms managed to shield his kiwi crop from hail damage using hail netting. However, the relentless rains disrupted the crop protection spraying regimes for numerous farmers, raising the specter of future crop losses, particularly for citrus, macadamia, and avocado. The incessant rain created a thriving environment for fungi development, as observed by Werner van Niekerk of AgriStar Macadamias.

Adaptive Measures

Responding to the challenges, AgriStar resorted to employing helicopters for spraying to ensure timely coverage. The litchi harvest in Nelspruit and Malelane areas was delayed but ultimately triumphed. On the contrary, grain farmers in the Highveld region grappled with erratic rainfall, with some areas receiving insufficient amounts, potentially inflicting damage to crops. Despite this, the overall outlook for the grain harvest remains optimistic, with fields currently verdant with maize and soybeans.

Future Concerns and Hope

Farmers are now banking on the heavens for more rain to carry them through the completion of summer, amidst concerns over potential dry weather due to the El Nino phenomenon. This situation underscores the impact of climate change on food security and agriculture, including the dip in crop yields due to extreme weather events. The potential for severe climate risks to influence future food security and nutrition is apparent, calling for adaptation strategies to mitigate these challenges.

0
Agriculture South Africa Weather
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
24 mins ago
Irish Students Investigate Cow Collars' Effectiveness in BT Young Scientist Exhibition
Three transition year students from Ballymahon Vocational School in Co. Longford, Ireland, have submitted a project to the 60th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition exploring the effectiveness of cow collars. Grace Cassell, Keira Hopkins, and Lára Flood, all 16 years old and hailing from farming backgrounds, designed this project to ascertain whether cow collars
Irish Students Investigate Cow Collars' Effectiveness in BT Young Scientist Exhibition
Farm Show to Proceed Amid Extreme Cold, Brings Unexpected Benefits to Farming
44 mins ago
Farm Show to Proceed Amid Extreme Cold, Brings Unexpected Benefits to Farming
North Yorkshire's BioHub Initiative: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture
47 mins ago
North Yorkshire's BioHub Initiative: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture
Alick Macheso and Fellow Musicians Observe January Performance Hiatus: A Zimbabwean Musical Tradition
27 mins ago
Alick Macheso and Fellow Musicians Observe January Performance Hiatus: A Zimbabwean Musical Tradition
Brigadier General Sani Ahmed Announces Decade-High Agricultural Yield in Zamfara State
29 mins ago
Brigadier General Sani Ahmed Announces Decade-High Agricultural Yield in Zamfara State
Sagay City Bolsters Fisherfolk with P745,000 Livelihood Aid Amid Fishing Ban
42 mins ago
Sagay City Bolsters Fisherfolk with P745,000 Livelihood Aid Amid Fishing Ban
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
1 min
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
2 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
3 mins
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
3 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
9 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
10 mins
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
12 mins
Australia's Road Toll: A Deadly Year Amid Data Collection Challenges
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
15 mins
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
15 mins
Team Secret Battles to Finals in Predator League Valorant Event
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
16 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app