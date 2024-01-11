Climate Change’s Grip on South Africa’s Agriculture: A Tale of Adversity and Adaptation

Amid the festive season, Mpumalanga, a province nestled in South Africa, grappled with extreme weather conditions that left a significant imprint on agriculture. The region was doused with unusually high rainfall, averaging around 350mm in December, marking a sharp rise compared to the previous season and the 10-year average. The South African Weather Service bore witness to severe thunderstorms that triggered localized flooding, swallowing roads, settlements, and bridges in its wake.

Impact on Agriculture

Despite the harsh weather, Malcolm Deacon of Gold Tree Farms managed to shield his kiwi crop from hail damage using hail netting. However, the relentless rains disrupted the crop protection spraying regimes for numerous farmers, raising the specter of future crop losses, particularly for citrus, macadamia, and avocado. The incessant rain created a thriving environment for fungi development, as observed by Werner van Niekerk of AgriStar Macadamias.

Adaptive Measures

Responding to the challenges, AgriStar resorted to employing helicopters for spraying to ensure timely coverage. The litchi harvest in Nelspruit and Malelane areas was delayed but ultimately triumphed. On the contrary, grain farmers in the Highveld region grappled with erratic rainfall, with some areas receiving insufficient amounts, potentially inflicting damage to crops. Despite this, the overall outlook for the grain harvest remains optimistic, with fields currently verdant with maize and soybeans.

Future Concerns and Hope

Farmers are now banking on the heavens for more rain to carry them through the completion of summer, amidst concerns over potential dry weather due to the El Nino phenomenon. This situation underscores the impact of climate change on food security and agriculture, including the dip in crop yields due to extreme weather events. The potential for severe climate risks to influence future food security and nutrition is apparent, calling for adaptation strategies to mitigate these challenges.