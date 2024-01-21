Cape Town's Chedino Martin Shatters Boundaries at Miss Trans Global 2023, Advocating Trans Rights on International Stage

Chedino Martin, a trans activist from Cape Town, South Africa, made history by participating in the Miss Trans Global 2023 pageant, marking her first time traveling outside her home country and stepping into an international arena without her usual support team. Not your average beauty pageant, Miss Trans Global, initiated by Nigerian beauty queen Miss saHHara, is a platform that intertwines beauty with activism, encouraging contestants to unfurl their personal narratives and champion transgender rights.

Moving Beyond Traditional Beauty Pageants

Unlike traditional beauty pageants, Miss Trans Global throws out the rulebook on age restrictions and ensures a more personalized judging process, with only ten finalists in the race. Each of these finalists, including Chedino, had to navigate a demanding week-long schedule punctuated by interviews, rehearsals, and showcases. The aim was for each competitor to walk away with something more than just a crown.

Chedino's Journey and Triumph

Chedino, without the physical presence of her husband Keagan, carefully curated her outfits, infusing each with a poignant backstory, to enhance her impact on the judges' score sheets. Despite the pressures of competition, Chedino emerged victorious, clinching the title of Activist Queen of the Year and finishing as Second Princess Global among the top five. This win was particularly gratifying considering her financial struggles back in South Africa.

A Platform for Advocacy

More than a competition, the pageant served as a platform for contestants to shed light on the dearth of transgender rights in their respective countries. It also offered financial assistance for participants hailing from low-income countries, making it more than just a celebration of beauty—it was a beacon of hope and advocacy for transgender rights.