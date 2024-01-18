Centurion Schools Buzz with Excitement and Emotion as 2024 Academic Year Commences

In Centurion, the commencement of the 2024 academic year pulsated with an air of anticipation and emotion, as students across diverse educational stages embarked on fresh chapters of their learning journey. The day was marked by a blend of excitement and sentiment, as students and parents alike navigated through these milestone moments.

Nokuthula Hlatshwayo's Leap from Homeschooling to Formal Education

Nokuthula Hlatshwayo, a vibrant Grade 1 student at Irene Primary School, stepped into a new world, transitioning from a homeschooling environment to the bustling atmosphere of formal education. The young learner's enthusiasm was reflected in her mother, Christina's, sparkling eyes, capturing the essence of the transformative moment.

Matric Learner Wešo Mogashoa's Final Lap

In contrast, for Wešo Mogashoa, a matric learner, the year signified the closing chapter of her school life. Fondly referring to her school as her 'home away from home,' Mogashoa was just steps away from bidding her school life goodbye, a testament to the diverse emotional landscapes of the academic year's commencement.

Emotions Run High for Kganya Makhubele and Zibula Mgquba

Other students, including Kganya Makhubele from Southdowns Preparatory and Zibula Mgquba entering Grade 8 at Southdowns College, faced the new academic challenge with a cocktail of emotions. Makhubele, with the unwavering support of his father Rhulani, and Mgquba, equipped with a sense of excitement and anticipation for his journey towards greater independence, added to the collective spirit of the day.

Samantha Jaynarayan's Optimistic Outlook

Amid this emotional mélange, Samantha Jaynarayan, the principal of Irene Primary School, expressed optimism for the year ahead. Her positive outlook was fueled by the infectious enthusiasm of the new Grade 1 learners, illuminating the path for a promising academic future.