Cell C Proposes Licence Transfer Amid Stake Escalation by Largest Shareholder

Cell C, a leading mobile operator in South Africa, has filed an application to transfer control of its vital assets, including its spectrum, network, and service licences, in a strategic move that could redefine the company’s future. This initiative is a part of a broader deal where The Prepaid Company (TPC), a subsidiary of Blue Label Telecoms and Cell C’s largest shareholder, plans to escalate its stake in Cell C from 49.53% to 53.57%, acquiring majority shareholding.

Financial Support Agreement and Stake Escalation

Cell C’s decision is embedded in a financial support agreement where TPC has already invested a substantial amount of R5.5 billion into Cell C. This financial injection was utilized to settle creditors’ claims and provide a R1.03 billion loan. Despite holding a significant share and assuming most of the debt, Blue Label Telecoms does not currently influence Cell C’s management. This proposed transfer of licences, which includes assignments in the 2100MHz, 900MHz, and 1800MHz bands, is deemed necessary by Cell C for TPC to orchestrate its recovery due to its hefty investment.

Debate Over Licence Transfer

However, regulatory expert Lisa Thornton contests this premise, arguing that transferring control of licences is not a prerequisite for TPC to enhance its stake. The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has been alerted about the application, and Cell C maintains that under the Electronic Communications Act, the transfer is a necessity. This contention creates a cloud of uncertainty over the process and its legality.

Cell C’s Assurance and Vodacom’s Stance

Vodacom, another prominent operator, when queried about analogous circumstances concerning spectrum control, highlighted that each subsidiary of Vodafone Group Limited is assigned spectrum by the respective regulator, suggesting that such transfers are not a regulatory obligation. Amidst this contention, Cell C has reassured that irrespective of the transfer, it will retain ownership of the licences and continue to provide services as licensed by Icasa.