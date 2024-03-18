Cassper Nyovest Reacts to Wedding Rumors: 'Found Out Online Like Everyone Else'

For the first time since the social media streets ran with the unconfirmed rumor that rapper Cassper Nyovest is set to tie the knot, the rapper has tweeted his thoughts on the situation. Known for his skills of capitalizing on being a trending topic and being vague on the real state of his personal affairs, Nyovest broke his silence on Saturday, 16 March. Tweeting about the reports that he's getting hitched, the rapper wrote: "Monna (man) you’re just like me. I also found out online. They chose the date and venue for me and invited me to my own wedding. Let me know if you find anything. At least bang tlhopetse CHIPPI! So ke happy ka seo (at least the girl they chose is pretty, so I'm happy about that)!"

Rumors and Reactions

Even though the rapper mocked the wedding reports and joked about how he was informed of his upcoming nuptials by social media users online, he masterfully neglected to point-blank confirm or deny the wedding speculation. His tweet comes after days of silence from Nyovest and his management on the rife speculation that he's marrying alleged childhood friend Pulane Mojaki. The wedding rumor was ignited by a "leaked" wedding invitation which saw Nyovest land on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) trends list.

Background and Speculation

Fans and foes alike were shocked at the news that the Mama I Made It hitmaker is romantically linked to Mojaki because up until earlier this year, the rapper was linked to Thobeka Majozi, the mother of his three-year-old son, Khotso. However, in a sitdown interview with Mpoomy Ledwaba, Nyovest revealed he and Majozi called it quits two years ago. In the same interview, Nyovest spoke candidly about his sex addiction and finding God. The 018 hitmaker also made it known that he was in a new relationship but was celibate. Since the wedding speculation began, Nyovest and his management, which News24 has reached out to for comment, have remained tight-lipped about the matter, but social media reported the pair's wedding, initially scheduled for 16 March, had been moved to 6 April.

Public and Personal Life

Despite his public persona, Nyovest has always kept a tight lid on his personal life, only choosing to share glimpses into his world on his own terms. His reaction to the wedding rumors is a classic example of how he navigates the tricky waters of fame, personal life, and public speculation. While the truth behind the wedding rumors remains to be confirmed, Nyovest's playful response has certainly added an interesting twist to the narrative.

As the story unfolds, fans are left wondering whether there will be wedding bells in the future for Cassper Nyovest or if this is just another moment where the rapper has skillfully managed to keep the public guessing. Only time will tell if Nyovest will share more about his personal journey or if he will continue to keep his cards close to his chest. Either way, his ability to stir the pot and remain relevant in the entertainment industry is undeniable.