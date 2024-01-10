en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cashless South Africa: A Comprehensive Look at the Debate

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:07 am EST
Cashless South Africa: A Comprehensive Look at the Debate

As we enter a new era of economic interaction, the question of whether South Africa should transition into a cashless society surfaces. Anchored by Bongiwe Zwane and Iman Rappetti, the debate on SABC News’ program ‘FullView’ delved into the potential benefits and challenges of a cashless payment system.

A Cashless Vision for South Africa

With Woolworths, a prominent retailer, deciding to go cashless, the conversation around such a transformation gains momentum. The move represents a broader shift towards electronic transactions, observed not just in large-scale retailers but also in township shops. The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) acknowledges the trend, emphasizing the continued need for cash acceptance while still supporting the growth of electronic transactions.

Benefits and Challenges of a Cashless Society

The potential benefits of a cashless society are numerous. Besides the convenience of carrying less cash, it also promises improved security with reduced instances of theft and counterfeit currency. However, the transition also brings forth certain challenges. The risk of cybersecurity threats and potential exclusion of certain demographics, especially those without access to digital tools or the internet, are significant considerations.

Looking to the Future

The year 2024 could mark a turning point in the financial landscape of South Africa. The adoption of a cashless payment system is no longer a distant hypothetical but a tangible possibility. As the conversation continues, the focus will remain on striking a balance between the advantages of a cashless society and the need to ensure financial inclusivity.

0
Business South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
50 seconds ago
Envelope Paper Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2027: A Shift Towards Sustainability and Innovation
With an estimated sales revenue of US$ 3.5 billion by the end of 2027, the global envelope paper market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6% from 2022 to 2027. This growth is attributed to the increasing influence of circular economy initiatives on the industry, driving envelope paper manufacturers
Envelope Paper Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2027: A Shift Towards Sustainability and Innovation
Thompson Coburn Bolsters Team with High-Profile Hires in Key Practice Areas
4 mins ago
Thompson Coburn Bolsters Team with High-Profile Hires in Key Practice Areas
IRS's Persistent Struggle with Paper Processing: An Insight into Its Implications
4 mins ago
IRS's Persistent Struggle with Paper Processing: An Insight into Its Implications
Jeffery W. Yabuki Takes Charge as InvestCloud's New Chairman and CEO
3 mins ago
Jeffery W. Yabuki Takes Charge as InvestCloud's New Chairman and CEO
Psychological Safety in the Workplace: A Key to Employee Retention and Motivation
3 mins ago
Psychological Safety in the Workplace: A Key to Employee Retention and Motivation
Southern Company Set to Discuss Q4 Earnings in Analysts' Conference Call
3 mins ago
Southern Company Set to Discuss Q4 Earnings in Analysts' Conference Call
Latest Headlines
World News
Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment
2 mins
Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment
Adelaide International 1 Tennis: A Showcase of Triumph, Ambition, and Willpower
2 mins
Adelaide International 1 Tennis: A Showcase of Triumph, Ambition, and Willpower
AIK Solna Rejects Bayern Munich's Bid for Young Prodigy Jonah Kusi-Asare
2 mins
AIK Solna Rejects Bayern Munich's Bid for Young Prodigy Jonah Kusi-Asare
NBA, FFBB, and LNB Unveil Initiatives to Boost Youth Basketball in France
2 mins
NBA, FFBB, and LNB Unveil Initiatives to Boost Youth Basketball in France
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
2 mins
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
3 mins
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
49ers' Captain Arik Armstead Nominated for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award
3 mins
49ers' Captain Arik Armstead Nominated for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award
Dane Chisholm: A Notable Career Ends as Rugby Star Announces Retirement
4 mins
Dane Chisholm: A Notable Career Ends as Rugby Star Announces Retirement
Groundbreaking Studies Target Language Planning and Mental Health for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
4 mins
Groundbreaking Studies Target Language Planning and Mental Health for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app