Cargo Ships Delayed at Cape Town Port: A Blow to Global Fruit Trade

In a significant development that has impacted the global trade of seasonal fruits, two major cargo ships, the Santa Cruz and the MSC Palak, have experienced substantial delays at the port of Cape Town. The vessels, predominantly loaded with grapes, stonefruit, pomefruit, and the last blueberries of the season, have been stationed at the South African ports for more than two weeks.

Delays Attributed to Adverse Weather Conditions

The delays have been attributed to the strong winds prevalent over the Cape Peninsula, a characteristic weather pattern for this time of the year. These adverse conditions have necessitated the cessation of port activities in the interest of safety. While the delays aren’t widespread, there are currently five vessels in queue, waiting to be granted admission into the port.

Effects on Global Trade

The delays experienced by the Santa Cruz and the MSC Palak are not an isolated incident. They are part of a larger pattern affecting global trade, where hundreds of ships are diverting their course around Africa to avoid potential attacks in the Red Sea. This diversion has added up to 10 extra days of transit, along with an additional cost of £1.6 million per voyage, impacting the timely delivery of a wide range of commodities, including but not limited to fruits, meats, seafood, grains, wine, tea, and coffee.

Anticipated Resumption of Operations

In an effort to mitigate the congestion, the port has acquired additional cranes from Los Angeles. However, these are not yet operational as they require commissioning and the crane operators need to be trained on the new equipment. The port authorities are hopeful that the delayed vessels will soon be able to resume their journey, contingent on the improvement in weather conditions.