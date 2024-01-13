Cape Town’s Key Bridge Nearing Completion of Repairs

The Woodstock Lower Church Street bridge, a vital artery providing access to the N1 freeway, is on the cusp of restoration as the City of Cape Town announces the nearing completion of an extensive six-month maintenance project. This announcement comes as a sigh of relief for the motorists who have been dealing with the inconvenience caused by the ongoing repair work.

Bridge Maintenance on Track

The maintenance project, led by the City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility Directorate, began half a year ago, focusing on the repair and replacement of damaged balustrades, the installation of precast concrete handrails, and the rectification of concrete and structural defects. Furthermore, the undertaking extends to the application of protective coating to exposed concrete elements, thereby enhancing the bridge’s durability.

The Impact of Repairs on Traffic

Despite the nearing completion, the City has urged motorists to brace themselves for possible traffic delays in the vicinity of the bridge until the maintenance work is wrapped up by January 31. As a mitigation measure, traffic accommodations have been implemented along the FW de Klerk Boulevard (N1). Motorists are urged to adhere to all traffic control measures in place during this period.

Anticipating a Smoother Commute

Once completed, the extensive repair work, which also includes fixing structural defects on the bridge’s beams and columns and encompassing the top of the bridge and the soffits of the deck over the N1, is expected to provide a safer and smoother commute. With these improvements, the bridge is poised to continue serving as a crucial link to the N1 freeway.