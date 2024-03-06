Cape Town's Almost Alive Debuts with 'Apple': Echoes of Arctic Monkeys Resonate

February 16 marked a significant milestone for Cape Town's music scene as local band Almost Alive released their debut album, 'Apple'. Originating from the corridors of Parel Vallei High School, the band has developed a sound that fuses the rootsy essence of classic rock with a modern twist, reminiscent of the Arctic Monkeys, a key influence on their musical direction. 'Apple' introduces listeners to a blend of genres, showcasing the band's versatility and musical prowess, particularly through the voice of lead singer Henko "Barry" Uys.

Advertisment

From High School to High Notes

Almost Alive's journey from school band to recording artists is a testament to their growth and dedication to their craft. The release of 'Apple' has been eagerly anticipated, with the album's lead single, 'Video Games', setting the tone for what fans could expect. The eclectic mix of tracks, ranging from rock anthems to heartfelt ballads, highlights the band's ability to traverse musical landscapes while maintaining a cohesive sound. Barry's voice, often compared to Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys, adds a distinctive layer to the band's identity, blending seamlessly with the music's rich textures.

A Familiar Sound With a Twist

Advertisment

While 'Apple' showcases Almost Alive's musical talents, it also reveals the band's struggle with finding a unique voice within the crowded rock genre. Critics have noted that the album, although skillfully produced and performed, leans heavily on the influences of the Arctic Monkeys and the Smiths, particularly in melody writing and lyrical themes. This homage to their musical heroes, while executed with precision, sometimes overshadows the band's individuality. The production quality of the album is commendable, offering a smooth listening experience that complements a variety of settings, from intimate gatherings to casual background music.

Looking Ahead: Potential Unleashed

Despite the challenges in carving out a distinct niche, Almost Alive demonstrates immense potential for growth and innovation. The band's technical ability and musical versatility are undeniable, suggesting that with time and exploration, they could develop a more individualized sound. The success of 'Apple' as a debut album lies not only in its musical quality but also in its promise of what could come from Almost Alive. As they continue to evolve and refine their artistic voice, there's no doubt that the band has the ingredients to make a significant impact on the global music stage.

The release of 'Apple' by Almost Alive is a noteworthy event in Cape Town's music scene, signaling the arrival of a band with the talent and ambition to reach new heights. While they navigate the challenges of defining a unique sound, their debut album serves as a solid foundation for a promising musical journey. Fans and critics alike will be watching closely to see how Almost Alive builds on this initial success and shapes their path in the world of music.