Safety

Cape Town Warns of Hazardous Sea Conditions Amid Full Moon

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:55 am EST
Cape Town Warns of Hazardous Sea Conditions Amid Full Moon

The City of Cape Town has issued a stark warning to all beachgoers: with the arrival of the full moon, expect stronger rip currents and larger sea swells. This advisory comes in the wake of an eventful period for local lifeguards and emergency services, who have been grappling with a surge in incidents despite windy conditions around the peninsula.

Grave Concern Over Recent Drownings

Since the start of December, the city’s beaches have witnessed four fatal drownings. The incidents are particularly concerning as they occurred outside of designated bathing areas or during periods when lifeguards were not on duty. The need for vigilance and adherence to safety measures has never been more critical, as the full moon often exacerbates sea conditions, leading to stronger rip currents and larger swells.

Public Urged to Heed Warnings

Patricia Van der Ross, the Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, has expressed grave concern over these incidents. She urges the public to swim only within the safety of monitored areas and during times when lifeguards are on duty. This means specifically between the red and yellow flags placed on beaches. Her message is clear: heed the warnings about the anticipated challenging sea conditions in the coming days.

City’s Commitment to Beach Safety

Despite the recent incidents, Van der Ross underscores the city’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of beachgoers. However, she emphasizes that achieving this goal requires significant cooperation from the public. Besides the warnings about hazardous sea conditions, a noteworthy initiative has been the Identikidz project. Aimed at promoting child safety at beaches, the project has tagged a total of 48,957 children since mid-December, successfully reuniting 65 of them with their caregivers. As Cape Town braces for the full moon’s impact on sea conditions, the city’s focus remains firmly on maintaining beach safety and preventing further tragedies.

0
Safety South Africa Weather
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

