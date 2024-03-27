Cape Town Murder: Sandile Jegwa Sentenced to 20 Years for Killing Cleo Diko

Wednesday marked a significant moment for the family of Cleo Diko as Sandile Jegwa received a 20-year prison sentence for her murder. The Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court in Cape Town handed down the sentence, bringing an end to over a year of anguish for Diko's loved ones. The National Prosecuting Authority emphasized the court's decision to keep the family informed about Jegwa's potential parole, highlighting the justice system's consideration for the victim's family.

Jegwa's heinous act was discovered when Cleo Diko's decomposing body was found hidden under his bed in January last year, months after she was reported missing. Admitting to the murder, Jegwa said he used a hammer to beat Diko until she lost consciousness.

The meticulous concealment of her body, with attempts to cover up the crime using tiles and cement, pointed to a calculated effort to evade justice. Kaylynn Palm from Action Society underscored the sentencing as a closure to the prolonged suffering of Diko's family, who faced numerous court postponements.

The community and Diko's family, while relieved by the sentencing, had hoped for a life sentence. Despite this, the 20-year term was seen as a step towards healing.

The case has sparked conversations about the severity of sentences for violent crimes in South Africa and the need for the legal system to offer solace and closure to victims' families. Action Society's involvement highlights the role of civil society in supporting families through the legal process and advocating for justice.