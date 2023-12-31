Cape Town Couple Defrauded in Home Renovation Nightmare

In the quiet neighborhood of Grassy Park, Cape Town, a dream home renovation turned nightmare for Zeenith and Gerry Maart. The couple entrusted their hard-earned savings to building contractor, Redoh Kimmie, only to be left with an incomplete home and a significant financial setback. This unfortunate event unfolded after Kimmie allegedly absconded with nearly half a million rand of the Maart’s money, leaving a substantial portion of their home renovation unfinished.

Online Search, Trust, and Broken Promises

The Maarts’ journey began with a simple online search for a reputable contractor to modernize their home. Their project had ambitious goals: updating four bedrooms, an en-suite bathroom, a kitchen, and adding a separate entrance, all in time for the 2023 holidays. Redoh Kimmie, who initially appeared reputable, was hired for the task. The agreement was set at around R500,000, with the Maarts conscientiously paying 50% upfront for materials and weekly labor costs.

An Abrupt Halt to Home Renovation

Work progressed until August, with three rooms and the separate entrance nearing completion. However, the rest of the house remained unfinished despite payments exceeding R400,000. The Maarts were left with no choice but to hire another contractor to rectify some of Kimmie’s incomplete work, particularly in the kitchen. Kimmie briefly sent workers back in September, but they reported not being paid, and soon after, all communication ceased. Kimmie even went as far as blocking the couple on WhatsApp.

Legal Recourse and a Cautionary Tale

Having been left in the lurch, the Maarts are now taking legal action. Their goal is not only to seek justice for their own financial loss but also to warn others about the risks involved in hiring contractors like Kimmie. Despite the allegations, Kimmie has refrained from commenting. He cites the advice of an attorney friend and issues with the clients, including alleged refusal to pay for certain aspects of the work, as reasons for his silence.