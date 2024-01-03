CA Sales Holdings Limited Discloses Dealings in Securities

In accordance with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Listings Requirements and the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) Listings Requirements, CA Sales Holdings Limited, a South African company operating in Botswana, has publicly disclosed dealings in securities. The company has secured regulatory clearance, ensuring compliance with the guidelines stipulated for securities transactions.

Regulatory Changes and Impact on Securities

On December 13, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) instituted new requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 aimed at restructuring the clearance and settlement of securities. This move is expected to significantly alter the way private equity and hedge funds engage with investors, mandating greater transparency and disclosure.

Dealings in Securities by CA Sales Holdings Limited

CA Sales Holdings Limited disclosed that Elias Masilela, an associate of a company director, dealt in securities. The transaction involved the purchase of 79,400 ordinary shares priced between 1025 to 1030 cents each, amounting to a total of R814,789.85. The associate implicated in the transaction, BuMa Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd, is a company where the director holds a significant stake. Clearance for this transaction was obtained in line with the JSE Listings Requirements.

Other Developments in the Securities Landscape

In another significant development, Odogwu Banye Mmobuosi, former co-CEO of Tingo Group, has been charged with securities fraud, making false U.S. SEC filings, and conspiracy. This follows accusations of false representation of profitability and misappropriation of funds. Meanwhile, CG Oncology Inc. has filed a registration statement with the SEC for an initial public offering of shares of common stock, pending approval.