Bushveld Minerals Receives Partial Payment Amid Operational Delays

Bushveld Minerals Ltd, a leading integrated primary vanadium producer, has received a fraction of its due payment from Southern Point Resources (SPR), amounting to ZAR40 million—approximately USD2 million. The payment comes as part of a larger sum of USD12.5 million, owed to Bushveld in relation to an equity capital raising of USD18.4 million. Despite this partial payment, SPR remains in default of the full agreement until Bushveld receives the complete USD12.5 million.

Unfulfilled Financial Commitments

Originally attributing the delay in transfer to processing issues, SPR later revealed the true reason behind the delay—the failure of one of their institutional funding partners to fulfill its financial commitments. SPR has since guaranteed that the remaining funds will be delivered no later than February 28, 2024.

Operational Impact

These settlement delays have not come without cost for Bushveld. The company estimates a loss of approximately two weeks of production in January due to these delays. Adding to the company's challenges, its kiln at the Vametco facility is currently not operational due to ongoing refurbishment.

Financial Resilience Amid Challenges

Despite these setbacks, Bushveld has expressed confidence in its financial stability. The company maintains it has sufficient working capital to continue operations until the end of February 2024. However, it foresees production to be at reduced levels during this period due to the aforementioned challenges.