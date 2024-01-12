Bus Driver Abandons Undocumented Passengers in Moretele: A Call to Heighten Border Control and Road Safety

In a startling incident, a bus driver transporting undocumented Zimbabweans from Zimbabwe to South Africa abandoned his vehicle and 78 passengers during a stop and search operation in Moretele, North West. The driver, who was also lacking proper documentation, absconded on foot when the bus was halted by officers on the R101 on Wednesday.

Passengers Taken to Police Station

The sudden desertion by the driver prompted traffic police to take charge of the situation. The passengers, all of whom were found to be undocumented, were transferred to the Makapanstad Police Station for document verification. The abandoned bus was subsequently impounded by the authorities.

Implications of the Incident

Upon verification, some passengers were released while others were detained. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges associated with undocumented migration from Zimbabwe to South Africa, a situation often precipitated by economic hardship, unemployment, and political persecution in Zimbabwe.

MEC Sello Lehari’s Take on Road Safety Measures

The Department of Community Safety and Transport Management, under MEC Sello Lehari, lauded the authorities for their swift action and adherence to the law. They underscored the effectiveness of their road monitoring mechanisms and operations, citing a nearly 10% reduction in road fatalities compared to the previous festive season. With South African schools due to reopen soon, authorities are gearing up for heightened traffic vigilance in anticipation of increased vehicular movement.

In the wake of the incident, the focus now shifts to the broader issues of migration, border control, and road safety in South Africa.