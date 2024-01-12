en English
Israel

British Lawyer Defends Israel at ICJ Amidst Paper Shuffle Challenge

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
British Lawyer Defends Israel at ICJ Amidst Paper Shuffle Challenge

British lawyer Professor Malcolm Shaw KC found himself in a challenging position as he defended Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). His defense was disrupted several times as he lost his place due to shuffled papers. However, this hiccup didn’t deter him from continuing his counter-argument against South Africa’s accusations of genocide in Gaza against Israel.

Shaw’s Counter-Argument

Shaw’s argument focused on debunking the claim of genocide, emphasizing the lack of evidence for genocidal intent by Israel towards Palestinians. He highlighted the context of Israel’s actions, particularly in response to an attack by Hamas on October 7, asserting that Israel has a right to self-defense under humanitarian law. This was a crucial part of his defense, positioning Israel’s actions not as acts of aggression but as necessary responses to threats against its sovereignty.

South Africa’s Accusations

South Africa had previously presented its case, accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza. This is a significant allegation that Israel has strongly rejected, equating the claim to a ‘blood libel’. Israel maintained that its actions were a form of self-defense against Hamas, a standpoint that Shaw reinforced during his defense.

Reaction in the Court

The incident at the ICJ caused an awkward silence, with visible efforts by Israel’s defense team to assist Shaw in regaining his place in the statement. Despite this disruption, the defense continued, emphasizing that Israel’s actions were within its rights under international law and were not indicative of genocidal intent. The court is expected to decide in the coming weeks whether to grant an emergency ruling sought by South Africa to protect Palestinians from alleged harm.

Israel Law South Africa
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

