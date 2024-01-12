en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh: A Beacon of Legal Advocacy at ICJ

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:21 pm EST
Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh: A Beacon of Legal Advocacy at ICJ

The involvement of Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh, a prominent Irish lawyer and King’s Counsel at Matrix Chambers, in the South African legal team’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has garnered significant attention. South Africa alleges Israel of violating the UN genocide convention during its military operations against Hamas. This case reflects the ongoing international legal efforts to address and rectify severe violations of international law and human rights.

Early Influences and Advocacy for the Oppressed

Ní Ghrálaigh’s journey into the legal profession was shaped at age 12 when she came across a pamphlet about Majella O’Hare, an Irish schoolgirl shot by a British paratrooper in 1976. This incident, alongside her mother’s encouragement to act in the face of injustice, has influenced her commitment to advocating for the oppressed and marginalized.

Impassioned Advocacy at the ICJ

Ní Ghrálaigh’s recent involvement as external counsel for South Africa in the ICJ case against Israel showcased her advocacy for the protection of Palestinian rights. Her address to the court highlighted the harrowing impact of Israel’s military operations on the Palestinian population, underscoring the need for provisional measures to protect the rights of Palestinians in Gaza.

A Career Marked by Impact

Ní Ghrálaigh’s legal career includes impactful cases such as the Bloody Sunday Inquiry, representation of the ‘Colston Four’ protesters, and defense of individuals and organizations involved in protests and human rights causes. Her dedication to her clients and causes is underscored by her reputation as a fiercely intelligent and persuasive advocate.

Intersection of Legal Acumen, Advocacy, and Human Rights

The ICJ case, where Ní Ghrálaigh played a pivotal role, highlights the intersection of law, human rights, and geopolitical complexities. It represents a pursuit of justice for the Palestinian population and serves as a testament to the enduring impact of individuals like Ní Ghrálaigh, who are driven by a sense of moral responsibility and commitment to effecting positive change through their legal expertise and advocacy.

0
International Affairs Law South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Affairs

See more
41 mins ago
BlackRock Inc. Unveils Major Management Reshuffle and Strategic Shift Towards Infrastructure Investments
In a transformative move, BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, has orchestrated a sweeping reshuffle in its upper echelons. Spearheaded by CEO Larry Fink and President Rob Kapito, the firm has set up a new global product strategy group, which will be led by Stephen Cohen. This strategic pivot is aimed at harnessing the
BlackRock Inc. Unveils Major Management Reshuffle and Strategic Shift Towards Infrastructure Investments
BlackRock Acquires Global Infrastructure Partners in Strategic Shift Towards Infrastructure Investment
2 hours ago
BlackRock Acquires Global Infrastructure Partners in Strategic Shift Towards Infrastructure Investment
Facing Teacher Shortage, Schools Look Overseas and Innovate Locally
2 hours ago
Facing Teacher Shortage, Schools Look Overseas and Innovate Locally
Israeli Defence Relates Gaza Situation to Bosnia in ICJ, South Africa Seeks Provisional Measures
45 mins ago
Israeli Defence Relates Gaza Situation to Bosnia in ICJ, South Africa Seeks Provisional Measures
World Economic Forum Report Warns of AI and Quantum Computing Threats
2 hours ago
World Economic Forum Report Warns of AI and Quantum Computing Threats
International Court of Justice Drama: Judge Nods Off During Israel's Defense Hearing
2 hours ago
International Court of Justice Drama: Judge Nods Off During Israel's Defense Hearing
Latest Headlines
World News
New Cross-Country Ski Loop Opens for Public at Skyline Sports Complex
26 seconds
New Cross-Country Ski Loop Opens for Public at Skyline Sports Complex
Mercy Health Acquires Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky
51 seconds
Mercy Health Acquires Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky
Oregon Supreme Court Defers Trump Ballot Decision to US Supreme Court
1 min
Oregon Supreme Court Defers Trump Ballot Decision to US Supreme Court
Maine's Asylum Seeker Housing Sparks Controversy amid Rising Homelessness
2 mins
Maine's Asylum Seeker Housing Sparks Controversy amid Rising Homelessness
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
3 mins
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
Declared Dead, Elderly Man Found Alive After Ambulance Hits Pothole
3 mins
Declared Dead, Elderly Man Found Alive After Ambulance Hits Pothole
Apple's iOS 17 Unveils Screen Distance for Eye Health Amid Privacy Concerns with NameDrop
3 mins
Apple's iOS 17 Unveils Screen Distance for Eye Health Amid Privacy Concerns with NameDrop
New French Foreign Minister Set to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine
4 mins
New French Foreign Minister Set to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine
MLB Salary Arbitration Deadline Ignites Dispute Between Detroit Tigers and Pitcher Casey Mize
6 mins
MLB Salary Arbitration Deadline Ignites Dispute Between Detroit Tigers and Pitcher Casey Mize
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app